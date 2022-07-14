Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 0.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $219.31 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.26 and its 200 day moving average is $259.54.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.35.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

