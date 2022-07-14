Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Cut to C$8.80 by Analysts at CIBC

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$11.60 to C$8.80 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a tender rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Haywood Securities restated a tender rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a tender rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.60.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

NSR stock traded down C$0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.57. 8,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$11.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.00.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 1,587.89%.

About Nomad Royalty (Get Rating)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.