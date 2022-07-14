Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Up 6%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 28,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 529,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $533.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 112,953.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

