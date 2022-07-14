Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Up 6%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 28,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 529,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $533.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 112,953.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.