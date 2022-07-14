Nimiq Market Capitalization Achieves $16.13 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $16.13 million and $565,774.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,652.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,194.24 or 0.05782456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00026417 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00248582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.00648321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00071475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.68 or 0.00501996 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,123,835,274 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,835,274 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.