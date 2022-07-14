Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $2,131.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

