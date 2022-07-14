NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 1,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

