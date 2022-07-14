NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.92. 50,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,366,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.77. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

