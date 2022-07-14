NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 7.9%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.67. 3,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 917,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEXT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $581.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 146,228 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 477,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

