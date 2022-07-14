NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 7.9%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.67. 3,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 917,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NEXT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $581.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.
NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.