NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 328.8% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NXDT stock traded down 0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 15.55. 2,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,459. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.64 and a fifty-two week high of 16.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 18,977 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.30 per share, with a total value of 290,348.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,411,289 shares in the company, valued at 52,192,721.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 66,000 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.95 per share, with a total value of 986,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,487,471 shares in the company, valued at 52,137,691.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 217,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,631.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth about $614,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

