Newton One Investments LLC Has $7.54 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 5.5% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,413,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,841,000 after purchasing an additional 763,888 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,040,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after purchasing an additional 761,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after purchasing an additional 759,645 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.17. 186,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,404. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

