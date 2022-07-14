New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NEWR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $51.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.91.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 74.08% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $327,353.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,679.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,732. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of New Relic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,637,000 after acquiring an additional 456,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,504,000 after acquiring an additional 127,940 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.