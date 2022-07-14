NestEGG Coin Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. NestEGG Coin has a market capitalization of $14,744.79 and $95.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00136511 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009141 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000827 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

