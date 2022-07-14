NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,500.00

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One NeoWorld Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NeoWorld Cash has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. NeoWorld Cash has a total market cap of $38,904.46 and $1,500.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,312.51 or 1.00005757 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003109 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Profile

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . The official website for NeoWorld Cash is neoworld.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

