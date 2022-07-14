NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEO. Benchmark dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after purchasing an additional 859,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 838,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

