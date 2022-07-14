Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Purchases Shares of 792 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.66. 6,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,307. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

