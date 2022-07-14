Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Makes New Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after purchasing an additional 326,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after buying an additional 106,019 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 110,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $11,549,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $363,497.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,871 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $348,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,714.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,126. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 100,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,406. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 7.47.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.