Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 756.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.03. 3,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $193.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.46.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

