Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Invests $57,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in KeyCorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 154,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,570,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

