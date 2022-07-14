Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Buys Shares of 840 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $25.78. 111,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,046. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

