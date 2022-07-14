Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after buying an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $168.40. 1,269,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,258,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.