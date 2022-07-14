Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after buying an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $168.40. 1,269,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,258,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

