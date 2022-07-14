National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Up to $28.61

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.61, but opened at $29.40. National Vision shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 7,098 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.71.
In other news, Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,163,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,008,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter.
About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Vision (EYE)
