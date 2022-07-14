National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Up to $28.61

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.61, but opened at $29.40. National Vision shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 7,098 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.71.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,163,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,008,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

