National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.50

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 7981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTIOF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

