Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $325.54. 40,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,165. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $334.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.83.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

