Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $114.33

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.33, but opened at $109.69. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $107.94, with a volume of 406 shares traded.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.82.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

