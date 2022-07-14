Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

MYGN traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. 537,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,076. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

