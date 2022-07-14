Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.21

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 117025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

MURGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($275.00) to €260.00 ($260.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($266.00) to €270.00 ($270.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.25.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.