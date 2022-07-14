MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Shares of MPLN opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,750,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 84,715 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan (Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.