Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MWA. Cowen lowered their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

MWA traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $11.43. 8,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

