MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

MP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,378. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MP Materials by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,789,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,287,000 after buying an additional 160,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.