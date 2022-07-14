Morgan Stanley Trims TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Target Price to €12.75

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €17.00 ($17.00) to €12.75 ($12.75) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMVWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TeamViewer from €16.00 ($16.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMVWY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,487. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.