Morgan Stanley Cuts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $73.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.14). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 54.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alteryx by 798.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.