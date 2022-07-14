Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.15

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.15 and last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 15241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

MONDY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($24.64) to GBX 1,859 ($22.11) in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,779.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

