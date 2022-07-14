Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAP-A traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.