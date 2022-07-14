Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.
Shares of OTCMKTS TAP-A traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP-A)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.