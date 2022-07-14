Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded to Neutral by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $57.24. 38,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $58.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,972,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,033,000 after buying an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

