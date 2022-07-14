MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Down 98.6% in June

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MMEX Resources stock traded down 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 415,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,408. MMEX Resources has a one year low of 0.05 and a one year high of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.16.
About MMEX Resources (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MMEX Resources (MMEX)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.