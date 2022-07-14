MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Down 98.6% in June

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMEX Resources stock traded down 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 415,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,408. MMEX Resources has a one year low of 0.05 and a one year high of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.16.

About MMEX Resources

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining, and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America. It intends to develop solar energy to power multiple planned projects producing hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuels combined with carbon dioxide capture in Texas.

