MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.25.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average of $135.01. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

