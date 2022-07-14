Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Sells 24,596 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. reduced its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,596 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 1.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCA. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 675,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

THCA remained flat at $$10.35 on Thursday. 358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,712. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

