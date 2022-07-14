Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Argus Capital alerts:

Shares of Argus Capital stock traded up $9.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,793. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Argus Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.