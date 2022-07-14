Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,867,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,334,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,014,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

