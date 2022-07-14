Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $1.88 Million in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 193,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCAA. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 12,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 368,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 365,052 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,797,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 74,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCAA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,701. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

