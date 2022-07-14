Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 550,000 Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,000. Edoc Acquisition accounts for about 0.5% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 10.04% of Edoc Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 730,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

ADOC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 143. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.