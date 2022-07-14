Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires 53,793 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 411.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,793 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,746.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.1% in the first quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 103,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($16.91) to GBX 1,537 ($18.28) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 264,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

