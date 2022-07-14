Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.87. 86,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,942. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average of $70.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.