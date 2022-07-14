M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given New GBX 195 Price Target at Barclays

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 226 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.32) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 280 ($3.33) to GBX 255 ($3.03) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of M&G to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 240 ($2.85) to GBX 230 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.09) to GBX 275 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.37.

Get M&G alerts:

OTCMKTS MGPUF remained flat at $$2.28 on Wednesday. M&G has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.