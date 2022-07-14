Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Gap Up to $31.74

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.74, but opened at $32.57. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $486.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

