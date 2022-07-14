Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.
Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. 3,613,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522,758. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.
