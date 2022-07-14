MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of MaxLinear from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:MXL opened at $33.07 on Monday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

