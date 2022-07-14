Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

MASI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.60.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $125.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average of $165.48.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $146,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Masimo by 1,864.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,982,000 after acquiring an additional 508,537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 5,103.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 293,786 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Masimo by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 277,622 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 551,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 259,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.