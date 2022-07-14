Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 357,664 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $27,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,852,000 after buying an additional 365,469 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,999,000 after buying an additional 545,124 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $651,354,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 581,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,906,072. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.62.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,165 shares of company stock worth $7,998,221 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.