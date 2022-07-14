Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.61. 70,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,126. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

